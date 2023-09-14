Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter passed away Tuesday.

Hunter had stints with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic and was reportedly taking part in a hot yoga class earlier this week when he collapsed.

Hot yoga has been known to be an intense workout, but his cause of death at an Orlando-area studio has yet to be confirmed.

His mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC that he routinely partakes in hot yoga and takes care of his body, so his passing is a surprise.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” she said. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Leaving his hometown of Cincinnati, he took his talents to Ohio for college,e where in his senior he led all D1 players by averaging almost 13 rebounds and 21 points a game. He’d also rack up three All-MAC First Team selections while leading the team in scoring for three seasons in a row.

After being crowned the best rebounder in Ohio University history, he declared for the 2003 draft and was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 56th overall pick. He’d only play 36 games in the NBA, but it was enough to lead him overseas, where he had a successful 8-year career playing for teams in South America and Europe.

Ohio University Bobcats Coach Jeff Boals offered his condolences on Hunter’s untimely death, recognizing the man he was on and off the court.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter. Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career,” Coach Boals said. ”Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man. Brandon had an infectious personality that touched many people along his journey and will be truly missed.”

Since retiring, his love of basketball remained, and he became a sports agent, according to his former college coach, Tim O’Shea.

He is reportedly survived by his wife, Mary, and three kids.

Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga was originally published on cassiuslife.com