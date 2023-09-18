Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police announced that two minors are in police custody after a gun was fired into Dunbar High School’s cafeteria window on Monday.

At this time, no injuries were reported and no additional information was provided.

Stay with us for updates.

Two Minors In Police Custody After Shots Were Fired Through Dunbar’s Cafeteria Window was originally published on 92q.com