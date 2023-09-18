Russell Brand Hit With Multiple Sexual Abuse Allegations

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Brand is under fire after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse and rape in California and the United Kingdom over the weekend.

A scathing new article released by The Sunday Times in the United Kingdom contains the allegations against the actor and comedian which are said to have occurred over a seven-year period. This represents the height of Brand’s fame in the UK

and in Hollywood. The allegations and their details include instances of rape, sexual abuse, inappropriate behavior, “grooming”, and emotional behavior.

Four women have come forward with the more serious of the allegations, beginning with one woman who claimed that Brand raped her without a condom in his Los Angeles home. Another area woman claimed that he sexually assaulted her, becoming “super angry” when she made attempts to leave. A woman in the UK claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her after emotionally and physically abusing her. Another woman there claimed he “engaged in the behaviors of a groomer”, sexually abusing her since she was 16 and he was in his 30s.

The 48-year-old has gone on the offensive to deny the allegations, sharing a video online on Friday (September 15th) before the article was published to deny them. He would go on to say that all of his relationships were absolutely, always consensual”. Further allegations unearthed by the investigative article concern Brand’s reportedly controlling and abusive behavior in the workplace, where the Get Him To The Greek star’s attitudes toward women were known as “an open secret” during his time as a host. The article details how Brand would trash studios at BBC Radio, as well as display predatory behavior towards staffers at Channel 4.

The London Metropolitan Police have stated that they were “aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault” but haven’t received reports, urging those with accounts to come forward. The Los Angeles Police Department stated on Sunday that they were unaware “of any incidents, reports or allegations regarding Russell Brand or any of the accusers”.

