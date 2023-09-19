What Happened To Sergio Brown?: Ex-NFL Player Missing After Mother’s Homicide

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Former NFL Player is still missing after his mother was found dead in her home on Saturday.

According to CNN, police are still searching for Sergio Brown after his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead with assault injuries behind her suburban Chicago home. Police say they discovered the body of 73-year-old Brown after relatives contacted authorities because they were unable to find or contact her or her son.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Myrtle Brown’s death was ruled a homicide, although authorities have not provided any information on what led up to her death and Sergio Brown’s disappearance.

Sergio’s brother took to Instagram to show his mother some love by posting a beautiful picture of his late mother. In the caption, he asked folks for help in finding his brother.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

Sergio Brown was an NFL undrafted free agent in 2010. He played seven seasons in the NFL and suited up for five teams including the New England Patriots Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

His mother, Myrtle Brown was described by neighbors as lovely and outgoing.

“Just a lovely lady,” neighbor Kevin Grayer told CNN affiliate WLS. “Very soft-spoken, outgoing. Always on the go. Just a happy person. Her personality was just wonderful. She didn’t deserve that. She was too good of a person to die like that.”

Here’s everything we know about the death of Myrtle Brown and the search for her son Sergio Brown:

Mother And Son have been missing since Saturday

On Saturday, the Brown family told police that they were unable to contact Sergio and his mother Myrtle Brown.

“Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her because they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours,” neighbor Carlos Cortez told WBBM. “So, we tried to help them as much as possible.”

Cortex says he last saw the Browns on Thursday and provided doorbell footage to police.

“Maywood Police Officers initiated a missing person report and began making attempts to locate both individuals,” police said in a press release.

According to the Police, Myrtle Brown’s body was found near a creek behind her home on Saturday. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled Brown’s death a homicide after finding injuries related to an assault but did not share specifics on the nature of her injuries. Police did not locate Sergio Brown after finding his mother.

Brown family is looking for answers

Sergio Brown’s family are still searching for answers.

“If you have any information on Sergio’s whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department,” Nick Brown said on Instagram.

He also warned folks about coming onto the property because it’s still an active investigation.

The investigation into Myrtle Brown’s death and Sergio Brown’s disappearance is ongoing.

