Angela Simmons Flexes In A Dior Bikini Surrounded By A Gorgeous Floral Arrangement Courtesy Of Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons’ 36th birthday was a fancy ordeal, and rightfully so. The beauty entrepreneur posted a picture of herself draped in a Christian Dior bikini while posing in the middle of the breath-taking flower arrangements gifted by her boo Yo Gotti.

Angela Simmons’ glow is undeniable. The gorgeous mother is in Turks & Caicos celebrating her recent birthday with her man Yo Gotti, and she looks content. After announcing her birthday in a custom Caszé dress yesterday, the socialite took to her Instagram stories to give us a sneak peek of the lovely floral arrangement and gift boxes Yo Gotti had set up for her. In the video, she wiped away tears while admiring the fabulous layout.

Fast forward to today, and Simmons posted a picture of the arrangement with her in the middle, serving body in a monogram Dior bikini. She complemented her beach look with a Dior monogrammed visor, iced-out jewelry, and designer sunglasses. The pictures show the Angela’s Cakes owner smiling and striking different poses. The photos also revealed what was in those gift boxes: four Chanel handbags in white, beige, red, and pink.

Yo Gotti took to his Instagram to wish his woman a happy birthday with a reel that showed Simmons in awe of the floral arrangement, the two of them enjoying the Turks & Caicos culture, and a beautiful beach birthday dinner set-up that included a long table decked out in flowers, candles, and luxurious pink tablecloths, underneath crystal chandeliers. He captioned his post with, “Happy Birthday Shawty U .#TheOne 2 & 3 @angelasimmons Live it up! U know it’s WHATEVER YOU WANT .”

We love that Simmons and Yo Gotti don’t mind showering each other with expensive gifts. For the “Down In The DMs” rapper’s birthday this past May, the CEO gifted him a brand-new Tesla.

We can’t wait to see what else this love story has in store!

