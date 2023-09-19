Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After 48 years of leadership, Bishop Walter Scott Thomas of the New Psalmist Baptist Church has announced his retirement.

Bishop Thomas made the announcement to the congregation this past Sunday.

Over the next 14 months, he will begin transitioning. Check out the video announcement below:

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Sr. has served as the pastor of the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland since 1975.

According to the church’s website, under his leadership, the church body has grown from 200 to more than 7,000 active members.

We wish Bishop a happy retirement and can’t wait to see what is in store for the New Psalmist family.

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement was originally published on praisebaltimore.com