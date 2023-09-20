The Colts got a decisive win over the Houston Texans and at 1-1 get ready for one of their stiffer competitions when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. We’ve all seen how explosive Lamar Jackson can be but now with Mark Andrews back healthy and with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers added to the mix it looks like the Ravens could have one of their more versatile offenses since Jackson’s been under center.
They’ve got a lot of physicality. They’ve got a good O-line. We’ve got to make sure that for 60 minutes we’re right there with them.” – Julian Blackmon on what the Ravens do so well offensively aside from Lamar Jackson
On Wednesday’s edition of The Wake Up Call with KB & Andy, the guys were joined by Colts safety Julian Blackmon. The fourth-year safety, fresh off a seven tackle performance against the Texans, discussed what a typical mid-week day during the NFL season is like. He also touched on the locker room vibe coming off a win, his impressions of Anthony Richardson so far, if he’s at all about his contract status personally, getting ready for the Ravens’ offense, his thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes and the PAC-12 in general and a whole lot more.
For the full interview, click the link below!
The post Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Says Defense Will Be Ready For Lamar Jackson, Ravens appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
