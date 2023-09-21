Relationships have their rough patches, and sometimes couples have to take a step back and take a hard look at the issues at hand. When Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union reunited, the NBA legend returned with some difficult news: During their time apart, he’d gotten another woman pregnant.
RELATED: When Is It Time To Stop Saying You’re “Going Through” A Breakup?
RELATED: Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time
During an interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, Wade recalls the day he came forward with a truth that stood to forever shatter the life he wanted with his now-wife.
“You try to think of everything possible,” Wade said. “You’re thinking about it all.. it’s all scary.. I’m a public figure, you know it’s gonna hurt.”
Check out the video below.
[VIDEO] Dwyane Wade: Telling Gabrielle About Break Baby Was Harder Than Losing The Finals was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Irish Grinstead Of The 90s Group 702 Has Passed Away At Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Social Media Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Posting Throwback Video of Tupac Dancing to A Fresh Prince Song
-
Face Card Never Declines: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 52nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards