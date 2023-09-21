[VIDEO] Dwyane Wade: Telling Gabrielle About Break Baby Was Harder Than Losing The Finals

Relationships have their rough patches, and sometimes couples have to take a step back and take a hard look at the issues at hand. When Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union reunited, the NBA legend returned with some difficult news: During their time apart, he’d gotten another woman pregnant.

During an interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, Wade recalls the day he came forward with a truth that stood to forever shatter the life he wanted with his now-wife.

“You try to think of everything possible,” Wade said. “You’re thinking about it all.. it’s all scary.. I’m a public figure, you know it’s gonna hurt.”

