Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Ate During The Houston Leg Of The RWT

Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion killed it on the Renaissance World Tour Houston stop. Both H-town natives ripped up the stage during their shared performance in fabulous camouflage looks that were effortlessly fly!

When Texans come together, big things happen. During Beyoncé’s Houston concert, the songstress paid homage to her H-town roots by bringing out fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to perform her “Savage” hit. Both hotties dominated the stage with their bold and sassy aura as Meg rapped her heart out and Bey cheered her on. Of course, the femcee understood and obeyed the fashion assignment for the RWT as she bopped around the stage in a custom Julian Méndez Couture camouflage outfit that accentuated her curvy body.

Megan’s army-fatigued stage costume coordinated with Beyoncé’s outfit. It featured leg garter belts (wrapped around the lyricist’s toned thighs), cutouts, and a bustier top. Meg paired her ensemble with matching boots and a bedazzled camouflage cap. At the end of the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s performance, Bey yelled to the crowd that Megan makes her proud and ended her speech by saying, “I love you, girl,” to which Meg responded with enthusiasm, “I love you, Beyoncé!”

After the show, Megan switched into a daring lingerie getup by Dion Lee, including a tan-colored strapless bustier and a fishnet garter belt and stocking combo. She captioned her sexy photo with, “Last night back stage im still screaming.”

Beyoncé RWT Houston Look

Witnessing one of the most incredible tours ever unfold has been exciting. Everything from the performances and the fashions has been spectacular. Beyoncé has wowed us at each stop with her flamboyant ensembles. And you know the mogul had to show up and show out in her hometown of Houston.

While on stage in H-town, the “Cozy” singer performed in a classy, custom polka dot Balmain dress that embodied luxury and sophistication. The gown featured pearl straps and a sweetheart neckline. A high split exposed her flawless leg, leading to a floral accent at the top of her thigh. The mother of three wore white opera-length gloves, stacked pearl necklaces, and drop pearl earrings to complete her look.

