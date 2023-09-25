You heard it here folks, the CIAA Basketball Tournament is returning to Baltimore next February.
CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament is returning to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena.
The tournament is scheduled for February 26 through March 2, 2024.
Currently, 13 schools are part of the conference, which is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference.
Check out what CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parke had to say about the tournament returning to the Charm City:
“Over 100, and about 118, minority-owned businesses, African American owned businesses benefited. And they were able to get $1.2 million in support from this tournament. That’s something for us to celebrate, because these small businesses, they celebrate the tournament, they celebrate CIAA,” said Al Hutchinson, the President & CEO of Visit Baltimore.
Fans and the public can take advantage of the $10 off any ticket during the CIAA Media Day Sale by using promo code MEDIA10.
For more information on the tournament, click here.
Watch the full media day press conference, click here.
The post CIAA Basketball Tournament Is Returning To Baltimore In 2024 appeared first on 92 Q.
