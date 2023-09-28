Jason Billingsley, Man Suspected In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere, Has Been Arrested

Baltimore police confirmed overnight that Jason Billingsley, the man suspected in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere was arrested.
Billingsley, a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was released last October, was taken into custody after 11 p.m. at a train station in Bowie.
RELATED: $6,000 Reward Offered For Information That Leads To An Arrest Of Man Wanted In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere
Reports state the suspect is also connected to an arson in West Baltimore last week that left a man and woman critically injured, and a 5-year-old child hospitalized.
A $6,000 reward was offered Wednesday for information that led to the arrest of Billingsley.
Baltimore Police will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m.
