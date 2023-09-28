Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has broken her silence regarding one of the toughest periods of her life. She has called out the Boston Celtics on how they handled the Ime Udoka scandal.

Huffington Post is reporting the actress, who usually is very reserved, has spoken out on the National Basketball League team. On Monday, September 25 she posted a video clip of activist Yaba Blay discussing how American media rushes to the aid of white women but does not show the same consideration for women of color. “The minute a white woman cries, the world has to stop. ‘Oh my God, what’s wrong with you, baby?’” she theorized in the clip. “A Black woman cries? We could be rolling around on the ground screaming, and you are unmoved because you’ve been socialized not to see us as human beings.”

It seems that the video inspired Nia to put the sports organization to task. “Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics???” the caption read. Naturally the post quickly picked up traction among her followers prompting several of her fans to offer her support including Jemele Hill (“Your caption”) and Snoop Dogg (“Accountability to my sis and nefews retribution is in order I stands with u”). Nia Long went on to salute Yaba in a separate comment saying “Thank you @yabablay for your fearlessness and speaking facts for all of us. This is such an important conversation that needs to be heard and understood.”

In 2010 Nia Long started a relationship with at the time NBA player Ime Udoka. In 2011 they had a son and got engaged in 2015. The couple split in 2022 after it was rumored that Ime, who at the time was the Boston Celtics coach, engaged in a romantic relationship with a Boston Celtics female employee who was married. The Boston Celtics have yet to respond to matter.

You can see Nia Long’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong)

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics For The Lack Of Sensitivity On Ime Udoka Scandal was originally published on hiphopwired.com