Pink Fridays Bmore! Show Support For Our Breast Cancer Warriors For A Chance To Win $250!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Use the hashtag #PinkFridayBmore every Friday on Instagram to show your support for our Breast Cancer Warriors for a chance to win the grand prize of $250!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore , metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “#PINKFRIDAYBMORE” promotion ends on October 25, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.