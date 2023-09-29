Coffee-Infused Beauty Products For National Coffee Day

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today (September 29) is National Coffee Day, which gives people like me an excuse to have more than one cup. Just kidding (I’m going to do that anyway). There are a bunch of coffee shops giving away free coffee, but did you know you can enjoy coffee in an array of ways? Sure, you can customize your favorite brewed cup of joe and drink your coffee the way you like it, or you can indulge in your love for the beverage in other ways.

The scent of coffee, belonging to the Gourmand family, has a stimulating effect on the senses. The aroma of coffee, which has edible notes, also has the ability to transport you back to your favorite memory. Coffee is proven to reduce increased alertness, energy, and ability to concentrate in addition to being a source of caffeine, Vitamin B2, and magnesium.

The benefit of adding coffee to your beauty routine is plentiful. Coffee is a natural exfoliant and is packed with antioxidants, making it the perfect body scrub ingredient. According to EspressoWorks, coffee’s anti-aging, soothing, and depuffing qualities will enhance your beauty routine.

Looking to get your coffee fix in a different way for National Coffee Day? Try these five beauty products that will stimulate your nose and help improve your skin.

Tree Hut Coffee Body Scrub Collection

Tree Hut’s Iced Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub ($7.99) is a treat for your shower. One whiff of this luscious scrub fills your bathroom with the delightful scent of iced coffee. It will leave your skin feeling smooth and lightly fragrant. Follow it with Tree Hut’s Sweet Cream Whipped Body Butter.

Shop Now

Tree Hut’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Foaming Gel Wash

TreeHut’s lush foaming gel combines the best elements of fall, pumpkin spice, and lattes. Your shower will thank you after you bust a sud with this creamy concoction that will leave your skin feeling moisturized.

Shop Now

Mario Badescu Caffeine Eye Cream

Mario Badescu doesn’t miss when it comes to creating luxurious and budget-friendly beauty products. Their award-winning Caffeine Eye Cream ($18) packs the best benefits of coffee in a signature white and green jar. The beloved eye cream “hydrates and brightens tired eyes, reduces puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, and undereye bags.”

Shop Now

RELATED STORIES:

7 Perfect Fall Fragrances For Cuddle Season

16 Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products Perfect For The Fall Season

Coffee-Infused Beauty Products For National Coffee Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com