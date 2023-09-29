Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Roasts GOP Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett went viral with her speech calling out Republicans for ignoring Donald Trump’s indictments while investigating President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Republican members of the House of Representatives began their inquiry to impeach President Joe Biden over his support of his son, Hunter Biden. Representative Jasmine Crockett from Texas blasted her GOP colleagues in her speech for ignoring the legal troubles of former President Donald Trump in the hearing.

“But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they are blind,” Crockett said as she held up photos of classified government documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago. “They don’t know what this is. These are our national secrets, looks like in the s——-r to me,” she continued. “This looks like more evidence of our national secrets, say on a stage at Mar-a-Lago.”

Crockett (who is also a former public defender) was undeterred as she listed some of the indictments Trump is currently facing, including “conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts related to efforts to obstruct the vote certification proceedings, one count of conspiracy to violate civil rights, 23 counts related to forgery or false document statements, eight counts related to soliciting,” before saying “And I could go on because he’s got 91 counts pending right now.”

“But I will tell you what the president has been guilty of,” she continued. “He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. “And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And, honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child. Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States,” she concluded, referring to the impending government shutdown set to occur on October 1 if there is no budget agreement by the House.

The clip from the hearing has garnered heavy attention, compelling Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to share it with his five million-plus followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. Crockett responded by quoting the post with a clip of Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the caption, “I’m Jasmine Crockett. I’m here to rescue you…”

