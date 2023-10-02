Baltimore County Public Schools Launches New App For Parents & Students To Track School Buses In Real Time

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Schools has launched a new app for students and parents to know when their bus arrives in real-time.

“BusWhere” is a location-tracking device that will let bus riders and subscribers know that their bus is arriving or if there is an issue causing delays.

“I think information provides people with a level of security. They know the bus is going to come, instead of waiting and not knowing where the bus is,” said Sarah Powell, Senior Operations Supervisor with Baltimore County Public Schools.

At this time, district officials say that the only people with access to the information on the app are the Office of Transportation staff, school administrators, and parents.

“It is a location tracking service that allows subscribers to see bus locations in real-time on your phone,” Powell said. “BusWhere is secure and allows only you and those authorized to see the bus’s location.”

Baltimore County parents with access to the Focus Parent Portal will receive an invitation message via email directly from BusWhere.

They are automatically assigned a bus route and stop during registration based on your information. Once registered, they will see your bus’s travel path and be alerted as the bus approaches your stop.

For more information, contact contact support@buswhere.com or transportation_contact_us@bcps.org.

