Krayzie Bone Hospital Update
Krayzie Bone has just updated his fans following an emergency hospitalization that lasted more than a week.
Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, was forced into emergency surgery following his initial hospital visit on Friday, September 22. It was discovered that Krayzie, real name Anthony Henderson, was having complications with his sarcoidosis condition.
In a social media post today (October 3) Henderson shared the following message:
Just fought for life “Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjov it while have vou have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last on of them
Prayers up to Krayzie Bone and the whole Bone Thugs family! We love you bro! Get well soon.
Krayzie Bone Updates Fans With Good News From Hospital was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
