Krayzie Bone Gives Health Update In New Instagram Post

A few weeks ago it was reported that Krayzie Bone from the iconic Hip-Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was fighting for his life at a local hospital in Los Angeles due to his sarcoidosis.

While things looked grim at the moment for the “Crossroads” rapper, it seems like his condition is improving as the man was able to send his fans an update on his condition from his hospital bed. Late last night Krayzie Bone (whose real name is Anthony Henderson) took to Instagram to let his fans know that he pulled through his latest health scare and thanked everyone for their support and their prayers that came through in the clutch.

With a picture of himself in his hospital bed and hooked up to all kinds of machines, Krayzie threw up the peace sign and in the caption wrote, “Just fought for life “Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them

-KB”

Those must’ve been some terrifying days for himself, his family and of course his fans.

Fans of Krayzie Bone have been worried about the rapper’s health ever since he checked himself into an LA hospital last month after coughing up large amounts of blood. After a CAT scan revealed that an artery was leaking inside of one of his lungs, doctors performed emergency surgery but unfortunately the first one wasn’t successful. A second surgery was performed days later and apparently things have been going well since for the 50-year-young artist.

Hopefully this is the last health scare that Krayzie Bone has to go through for a long while as we can’t lose anymore of our Hip-Hop legends anytime soon.

