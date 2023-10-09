Baltimore County Public Schools is set to host an HBCU fair this coming Saturday.
The fair is scheduled at New Town High School on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“While this college fair is open to all high school students, we are especially hopeful that seniors and their families will participate,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough). “This fair is an outstanding opportunity for students to learn more about higher education options, whether or not they are focused on attending an HBCU.”
College admission representatives from more than 35 HBCUs will be in attendance.
Below are the schools:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Benedict College
- Bennett College
- Bethune-Cookman University
- Bowie State University
- Central State University
- Claflin University
- Clark Atlanta University
- Coppin State University
- Delaware State University
- Dillard University
- Elizabeth City State University
- Florida A&M University
- Florida Memorial University
- Fort Valley State University
- Hampton University
- Harris-Stowe State University
- Howard University
- Langston University
- Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
- Morgan State University
- North Carolina Central University
- Norfolk State University
- Shaw University
- South Carolina State University
- Spelman College
- Stillman College
- Tuskegee University
- University of the District of Columbia
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- University of the Virgin Islands
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia State University
- West Virginia University
- Winston-Salem State University
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Prospective students will be able to network, learn information about prospective schools, and participate in workshops.
Click here for more information.
The post Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14 appeared first on 92 Q.
