As Jonathan Majors’ trial continuously sees delays, new information has been leaked.

The embattled Creed III actor continues to have prosecutors attack his character, and the latest comes in the form of a new overseas accusation.

Aside from his allegations in New York, there’s reportedly a new 115-page filing concerning an incident that happened in London. According to Variety, the latest report states there’s a London Metropolitan Police report from September 2022 that they’re trying to get their hands on.

The exact contents of the report are unknown, but it allegedly entails the medical care that Grace Jabbari –Major’s ex who accused him of assault– received while overseas. Jabbari’s a UK native, and it tracks that Majors was in London at that time filming Loki, adding yet another twist to the domestic abuse allegations.

The newly unearthed reports come as Majors is due back in court today to face the judge concerning his March 2022 allegations of assault, strangulation, and harassment, which led to Jabbari’s “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

She later recanted her allegations, texting him that once police saw her injuries, arresting him was a must.

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me, and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did,” read one text. “And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital.”

Allegedly, on that March night, the two were in a cab traveling back to their Manhattan apartment when she saw a text message on his phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now,” which is when the fight began.

Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident was originally published on cassiuslife.com