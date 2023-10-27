ICYMI: Snoop Dogg Became An Honorary Step Brother Performing With Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An unusual trio performed for a great cause last weekend. Snoop Dogg became an honorary “Step Brother” for the night when he performed alongside Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Check out their viral performance of “Boats ‘N Hoes” inside.

Snoop was one of several guests at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre on Saturday (Oct. 21) for Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit concert for cancer survivors. In the midst of Snoop’s performance, Reilly politely interrupted him to sing Happy Birthday.

“Yesterday was a very special day,” Reilly announced. “It was Mr. Snoop Dogg’s birthday. Now let’s sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the greatest rapper in the world.”

The Long Beach entertainer shared a video of the moment on his personal Instagram account.

The video, taken from backstage, showed the moment when a crew member wheeled out a three-tiered cake set with candles. Naturally in Snoop fashion, before they sang the birthday song, he pulled out a joint and used the flame form the candles to spark it up.

“That’s what I’m talking about!” Reilly celebrated.

“Light that s—, son,” Ferrell added.

As Ferrell and Reilly led the amphitheater audience through song, Snoop bowed his head with a smile, appearing to be grateful for this moment before blowing out the candles.

“My brothers surprised me,” Snoop captioned the video.

Before the birthday celebration, Snoop performed “Boats ‘N Hoes” alongside his brothers Ferrell and Reilly. The special performance from the classic moment in the 2008 Adam McKay comedy film Step Brothers, starring Ferrell and Reilly. Soon after, the unexpected trio sang Snoop’s 1994 hit “Gin and Juice.”

Other notable guests at Will’s benefit concert included comedians Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Roy Wood Jr., Jo Koy and Patti Harrison along with musical guests Beck, St. Vincent and Jack Black. Proceeds from the concert went to Cancer for College, which offers scholarships to cancer survivors. Ferrell attended USC with the nonprofit’s founder, Craig Pollard, who battled cancer during college. The actor has proudly supported the charity throughout his career.

Check out the viral clip below:

ICYMI: Snoop Dogg Became An Honorary Step Brother Performing With Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly was originally published on globalgrind.com