Fresh off releasing her highly-anticipated self-titled seventh album last week, gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr is still finding ways to amaze her growing number of fans across the nation.
This week specifically, she made her grand daytime television debut on The Tamron Hall Show to perform her latest buzzing single, “I Believe God.”
RELATED: Gospel Artists Who Won At The 2023 Dove Awards
Already a chart-topper on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, “I Believe God” is a testament to Carr’s own unwavering belief in the ultimate Higher Power. The performance itself made for an even more emotional experience than intended as many of the audience members were attending as breast cancer survivors in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Watch Jekalyn Carr’s full performance of “I Believe God” below via Tamron Hall, and go stream her new album, Jekalyn, right now on all DSPs:
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Matthew Perry Remembered On X By Fans Of ‘Friends’ Star #matthewperry
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
Reality & Blues: 10 Best R&B-Themed Reality TV Shows
-
Suge Knight Launching New Podcast From Behind Bars
-
Jussie Smollett In Rehab Following “Extremely Difficult Past Few Years,” Rep Says