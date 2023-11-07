Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize

A 14-year-old student from Fairfax, Virginia, Heman Bekele, has developed an innovative soap that holds promise in the potential treatment of skin cancer. He has named his creation “Skin Cancer Treating Soap” (SCTS), and he asserts that it can be produced for just $8.50, yielding 20 bars per batch.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Heman, who immigrated to America with his family from Ethiopia, initiated this project during his 8th-grade year, driven by the understanding that skin cancer cells tend to weaken dendritic cells in the body, thereby hindering the immune response and allowing cancer to proliferate. SCTS, according to Heman, contains specific agents that may reactivate dendritic cells, potentially aiding in the elimination of cancer cells.
His remarkable achievement earned him the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist” and a $25,000 prize. This recognition came about as his innovation clinched first place in the prestigious 3M Young Scientist Challenge, an annual competition designed to empower students in grades 5 through 8 to make a positive impact on the world with their innovative ideas, as presented by the 3M Young Scientist Lab.
RELATED: Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please Don’t Think It Can’t Happen To You’
Regarding the practical application of SCTS in treating skin cancer, Heman’s mentor for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, Deborah Isabelle, who is also a product engineering specialist at 3M, expressed that it holds potential. However, she emphasized that the soap would need to undergo the customary clinical trials, a process that may span between five to ten years. It’s worth noting that, as of now, Heman has not conducted physical trials. Instead, he has relied on digital molecular testing, secondary data analysis, and formulaic computations to arrive at his preliminary results.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Black Maternity Mortality On BET Series ‘America In Black’
- Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price And Mama Glow Founder Lathan Thomas Are Changing The Narrative Of Black Maternal Health
- The National Black Midwives Alliance Is Campaigning For Black Midwives To Be Acknowledged As An Essential Part Of Black Maternal Healthcare
- Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy
- I Just Had My First Mammogram As A 40-Year-Old Black Woman, And Here’s What To Expect
- Let’s Talk About It: How To Have The ‘Period Talk’
- PMS Empowerment: Two Period Experts Share How To Manage Your PMS Symptoms
- Dr. Collier Predicts Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases With New Omicron BA.2 Variant [WATCH]
- Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds Help Combat The Virus
- Death Of Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Draws Attention To Black Babies’ High Infant Mortality Rate
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Matthew Perry Remembered On X By Fans Of ‘Friends’ Star #matthewperry
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Welcome To The 2023 Spooky Szn: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland