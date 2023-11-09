Angela Simmons Is Wearing The H*ll Out This Lace Dress From Lori Harvey’s PLT Collection

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons didn’t just attend the launch party for Lori Harvey’s sultry PLT “Partywear” collection, she sold the hell out of a standout piece from the line. Angela sauntered through the pink event in the Black Sheer Contrast Lace Cut Out Detail Maxi Dress showing off the results of her recently announced lifestyle change. She completed the look with a sleek middle part and bone-straight tresses that fell mid-bum. Her midnight glam went perfectly with the daring cutout dress. Someone check on Yo Gotti.

Angela captioned the photo, “Nights like these” and tagged the photographer Franky Raw. A few days ago, Angela peeled back the lens on her 30-day workout challenge for herself. Angela dedicated herself to 30 days of self-love, which included clean eating, no alcohol, and some high-intensity workouts.

As someone whose body is often the topic of conversation, Angela has always embraced her naturally thick body and practiced healthy eating. In our April 2022 cover story, she opened up about accepting her body and choosing to go vegan.

“I’ve kind of always walked to my path which was: loving yourself where you’re at,” she said. “I think sometimes people put a lot on themselves when it comes to having a perfect body. But women, we go through changes hormonally, we go through having children, we go through birth control. There’s so many things that affect our bodies and where we’re at that moment but I’ve just learned to kind of roll with it.”

“I’ve been a vegetarian for about 15/16 years now. I became a full-on vegan maybe about a year ago,” she explained. In other Angela Simmons news, she and mogul Yo Gotti are still going strong. The CMG boss went all out for Angela’s birthday showering her with elaborate floral arrangements.

As for Lori Harvey’s “Partywear” collection, it dropped on Wednesday, November 8 amid Damson Idris breakup news, and it’s digitally flying off the shelves. Shop Angela’s look, below:

