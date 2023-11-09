It’s Finally Over: SAG-AFTRA Strikes Comes To An End After Reaching Tentative Deal With AMPTP

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood is finally returning to work after SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement to end a strike that lasted 118 days.

Actors can put down the signs and leave the picket lines after the tentative deal between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP allowed them to return to work as of 12:01 am Thursday, Vulture reports.

The SAG-AFTRA strike was the final obstacle keeping Hollywood’s lights and cameras off and comes after the Writer’s Guild of America reached an agreement on September 24.

According to the website, streaming residuals and protections from AI were the final two sticking points in the negotiations.

Per Vulture:

“Today’s tentative agreement represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board” the AMPTP said in a statement.”

In another statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter SAG-AFTRA, wrote, “We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.”

Hollywood Is Celebrating

Actors and actresses who proudly hit the picket lines to fight for better protections and a new contract began celebrating on social media.

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson responded brilliantly to a fan asking if season 3 of the hit ABC comedy sitcom would start filming soon.

In an Instagram post, the star of the upcoming Netflix film Rustin, Colman Domingo, wrote in a caption of a post celebrating the end of the strike, “I guess it’s time to stop doing this. It’s over!!!!!! Let me get my bags together! My whole ass team been calling. See you soon world!”

In a follow-up post, he happily began promoting the upcoming project.

We are also happy because, listen, we were tired of reruns and reality television.

Just saying.

