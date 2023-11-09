Keefe D Tupac Murder Trial Scheduled For June 2024

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Keefe D’s opportunity to defend his name has been set. His murder trial has been scheduled for next summer.

KTNV Las Vegas is reporting that the Compton, California native will get his day in court. On Tuesday, November 7 Clark County Judge Carli Kearney hosted a hearing and scheduled the murder trial to commence on June 3, 2024. The man born Keith Duane Davis faces charges relating to the murder of Tupac Shakur. On Thursday, November 2 Davis pled not guilty to the crime even though he has conducted several interviews where he admitted to being in the vehicle that fatally shot the “All Eyez On Me” rapper.

During an 2018 interview with BET he gave further details behind that tragic evening. “When we pulled up, I was in the front seat,” Davis said. When asked by the interviewer “Who shot Tupac?” he responded “Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said. “It just came from the backseat, bro.” He also spoke about the incident in his memoir Compton Street Legend. “Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Keefe wrote in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

Keefe D will not face the death penalty if convicted.

