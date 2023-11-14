According To New Book Donald Trump Hung Up On Kim Kardashian Because He Was BIG MAD About Alleged Vote For Joe Biden

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian learned the hard way that former President Donald Trump is a very bitter, transactional person.

Spotted on Business Insider, according to a new book, the disgraced and twice impeached former POTUS, Donald Trump, was not trying to give reality star/ mogul and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian his help and hung up the phone on her when she called about a clemency plea.

Trump invited Kardashian to the White House in 2018 as she was advocating for sentencing reform for nonviolent offenders.

Kardashian asked the orange menace for help obtaining clemency for several prisoners serving time. Kim K was determined to help felons who have served considerable time, paid their debts to society, and deserve a second chance.

After returning to the White House in 2020 to advocate for criminal justice reform and meet with Trump and ex-offenders whose sentences were commuted, Trump began to give Kim K the cold shoulder following his election defeat to President Joe Biden, according to a new book from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Per Business Insider:

Months after Trump left the White House, Kardashian reportedly called Trump to get his endorsement for a clemency plea. Instead, the former president angrily accused her of voting for Biden, according to Karl’s book, “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.”

“Hell no,” the ex-president told Kardashian after hearing her request, per the book. “You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?”

“After a few more choice words, the line went dead. Trump had hung up on her,” Karl writes.

Did Kim K Vote For Joe Biden?

Kardashian has never said anything publicly about her choice in the 2020 presidential election.

But she did post a photo of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with three blue emoji hearts as the caption on X, formerly known as Twitter at the time.

Maybe Kim K posted that photo of Biden and Harris to spite Trump.

Regardless, the book mentions another by Kardashian to reach out to Trump to grant some last-minute commutations before he left the White House.

According to the book, Trump allegedly told Kardashian he would help her out if she got some football players she is friendly with to visit the White House.

“Kardashian actually tried to do what Trump demanded, seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences,” Karl writes. “But all the players she approached declined. Trump had become too toxic. In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him.”

Welp.

Trump is such a salty loser.

—

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty

According To New Book Donald Trump Hung Up On Kim Kardashian Because He Was BIG MAD About Alleged Vote For Joe Biden was originally published on hiphopwired.com