ATLANTA, Ga.–Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter. The Carter Center announced that she died peacefully at her home.
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” said Jimmy Carter in a statement.
She is survived by her children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Rosalynn had entered hospice care at home earlier this month, six months after she was diagnosed with dementia.
The Carter Center is a nonprofit that Rosalynn and Jimmy started to focus on human rights.
After leaving the White House in 1981, Rosalynn promised to advocate for mental health and other causes. She also wrote several books. She and her husband also contributed to the expansion of the nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity. Carter was the second-longest-lived first lady after Bess Truman, and was the longest-married first lady. Both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999.
The post Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at the Age of 96 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at the Age of 96 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Barack & Michelle Obama, Colman Domingo & More Surprise HBCU Students At ‘Rustin’ Screening