We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Purple Dreams Wellness LLC
Business Description: “Relax and let us come to you and take care of all your laboratory needs.”
Business Website: https://www.purplesticks.com
The Taylor Law Firm
Business Description: “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.”
Business Website: https://thetaylorlawfirms.com
Comfort of IrmaLou Catering Services
Business Description: “Where food is our love language.”
Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/comfortof_irmalou/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-21-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Diddy Gets Romantic And Throws A Surprise Party For Cassie’s 29th Birthday