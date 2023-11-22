The holiday season is all about the joy of giving gifts, and one of the sweetest ones on the market comes in the form of milk chocolate. Sure, the pleasure that can be evoked from just the scent of a cocoa bean is usually reserved for Valentine’s Day. However, we’re here to tell you firsthand that chocolate can be savored all year long.

Just ask Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who we got a chance to have a “choc-full” of conversation with during the recent U.S. launch of Kinder Chocolate in New York City.

In its cleverly-branded “Let Your Kid Flag Fly” campaign, Kinder hosted a two-day interactive experience in Manhattan’s SoHo district where families of all ages were welcomed to various free events and eye-grabbing photo opps. Leslie and his lovely wife Nicolette Robinson used to the opportunity to bring their two kids, daughter Lucille Ruby and son Able Phineas, for some early morning playtime. “You run towards free events,” he joked with us on why Kinderland made for such a fun time for both kids and parents alike, adding that it’s “something for the community, for free, so that people get to know the quality of the product and the heart of [Kinder as a] company. I think it’s well-done and very special.”

In addition to his love for milk chocolate, we also got Leslie to fill us in on how his family will be celebrating the holiday season in the Big Apple while he’s in town starring in the Broadway revival of Purlie Victorious, the classic comedic stage play written by the late Ossie Davis.

Watch our exclusive with Leslie Odom Jr. above, and have a happy holiday season…which you can now fill to the brim with Kinder Chocolate here in the states!

The post Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr. And His Family Help Welcome Kinder Chocolate To America appeared first on Black America Web.

