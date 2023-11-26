Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes’ style is unmatched! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted on Instagram over the weekend and was absolutely glowing in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, and we’re swooning.

For her look, the legendary reality star donned a sheer, striped, two piece look from the designer and completely shut down Instagram. The cold shoulder top matched the pants perfectly, which fit snugly at the waist and had a slight flare at the hem which stopped just above her ankle. She paired the adorable look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature blonde locs in a long straight style with a middle part that framed both sides of her stunning face.

Leakes accessorized the designer ensemble with a small black chain purse. She also wore black heels and gave us an impromptu photo shoot as she posed while sitting on a bench and standing in front of a black convertible while spending time in Dubai.

“SWIPE: It’s all about the glow Entire look: @jeanpaulgaultier,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Fans have been paying extra close attention to the reality show queen’s social media pages lately as she spends time in Dubai with her friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey. The ladies have also linked with Lesa Milan of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which has led some to speculate if the OG cast member has plans to return as a housewife in the near future. “Give this Queen back her Peach,” one of Nene’s followers commented underneath the fashionable post about her possible return to the franchise.

Would you like to see Nene return to the series?

Nene Leakes Is Glowing In Jean Paul Gaultier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com