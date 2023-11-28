Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-28-2023]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Judy’s Island Grill Canton

Business Description: “Brining You The Taste Of The Islands.”

Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton

Twinkle Time Diamond Shine

Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”

Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine

IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC

Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY.”

Business Website: https://www.aliveshoes.com/

