A New TV Show Is Coming. But This One Is Very Different.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! TIFFANY ‘NEW YORK’ POLLARD SET TO HOST UNCONVENTIONAL DATING SHOW IN WHICH GAY AND LESBIAN COUPLES ARE ‘LOOKING FOR A THIRD’ Lastly,

There is a new show coming, an unconventional one.

Reality TV icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard is back in the dating game, but this time she’s not looking for love for herself. Instead, she’s hosting a new dating show on OUTtv called “Looking For A Third”. The show will feature three couples, two gay and one lesbian, who are each looking for a third partner to join their relationship. Pollard will be on hand to offer advice and support as the couples navigate the challenges of polyamory.

Tiffany said in a statement that, I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and Executive Producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love.”

She’s not the only one happy about the project.

Philip Webb, the COO of OUTtv said, “We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series. It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship, and Looking For A Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step

Are you watching?

Source: Blavity