Nationwide’s Announces Jingle Challenge Thanks To Erica Campbell’s Daughter Zaya’s Viral Rendition

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel singer and entertainer Erica Campbell’s daughter Zaya encourages high school music programs to join her in the Nationwide Jingle challenge, running now until next week. The 11 year old went viral when she was just 5 years old. Read more and learn about the challenge inside.

Back in October 2023, Zaya went viral on social media as she sang Nationwide’s iconic “On Your Side” jingle. It wasn’t just for the jingle, but it had everything to do with her hilarious and soulful approach to the beloved song. Her strong vibrato, reminiscent of timeless gospel singers like her mom Erica Campbell, quickly drew in TikTok’s latest viral trend.

The original sound includes a video of 5-year-old Zaya, daughter of Erica Campbell, singing the Nationwide jingle. Erica is a contemporary gospel artist who was a part of the adored group, Mary Mary. While the video is a few years old, as Zaya is now 11, the clip resurfaced recently and has been a popular sound on social media.

It led to Nationwide’s new contest, which enlisted Zaya as the sound’s creator. In a new advertisement for the contest, Zaya calls high school students to try their own version of the Nationwide jingle and upload it to TikTok using the #nationwideChallengeContest hashtag and tagging the company in their caption.

Easy enough.

Nationwide’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ramon Jones, shared the company’s enthusiasm partnering with the 11-year-old in a recent statement. “Nationwide, like thousands of others, was blown away by Zaya’s take on our iconic jingle,” Jones said.

“Nationwide has supported education and educators for decades,” Nationwide’s Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Jones said. “Through programs like Prom Promise, the Golden Owl Award and many others, Nationwide has helped teachers provide an extraordinary education for students of all ages, and in turn created awareness about insurance, financial services and planning for retirement once their time in the classroom is over. The Nationwide Jingle Challenge is the latest such program.”

Erica was such a proud mama, posting some exclusive behind the scenes content from the commercial filming. She acted as a mom, make up artist and manager on set.

Check out the video below:

Here’s how to enter the contest:

Teachers or music directors will upload their group’s version of the Nationwide jingleto TikTok using the #NationwideChallengeContest and tagging @nationwide in the copy/caption.

The five entries with the most likes at the end of the Contest Period will each win $5,000 to support the school music programs associated with the winning group.

The Challenge runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13, 2023. Additional contest details are located on Nationwide’s Newsroom. Official contest rules can be found here.

Watch the commercial with Zaya below:

Nationwide’s Announces Jingle Challenge Thanks To Erica Campbell’s Daughter Zaya’s Viral Rendition was originally published on globalgrind.com