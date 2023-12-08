Donald Glover Stars In Amazon Prime’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Trailer

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Glover’s Atlanta days might be over, but the man is ready to take on some new adventures in Amazon Prime’s upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Very similar to the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, this new version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith centers around two spies (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) who pose as a married couple while taking on assignments that lead to fights, shootouts and bodies being left on the living room floor. While we don’t exactly view Donald Glover as the James Bond type, the man has proven himself to be quite the talented actor over the past few years, so y’all can expect an impressive performance in this upcoming series.

According to Prime Video:

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Don’t be surprised if these two end up falling in love at some point.

It’s a shame that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie basically hate each other these days as it would’ve been cool to see them make some kind of cameo at some point in the eight-episode series.

Check out the trailer for Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith below and let us know if you’ll be checking for on Amazon Prime when it debuts Feb. 2, 2024.

