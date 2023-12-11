Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, have a beautiful new baby on board! The couple welcomed their third child together on December 11.

Ciara and her hubby introduced baby Amora Princess Wilson to the world through social media posts on Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram. Looking content – and a little sleepy – Amora is adorable in the shared photo. She’s wearing a cozy black top and black scully cap that reads “AMORA” in white letters while she grabs her parents’ fingers.

Congratulations have been pouring in from fans, family, and fellow celebrities since Amora’s arrival was announced. Tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams wrote, “Omg i love her already,” on Ci Ci’s post. And, Queen Oprah added her well wishes saying, “Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations. .” Yvonne Orji, Lala, Janelle Monae, and Ludacris have all also dropped congratulatory comments.

Amora’s arrival officially brings the Wilson party up to 6. Ciara and Russell share two children Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also shares a 9-year-old son with rapper Future.

Ciara’s newest baby arrived a day after her bae Russell had an NFL-winning game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10. Ciara and the ‘Wilson clan’ cheered him on the sideline. Ciara glowed during the “Sunday Funday” in comfy black tights, white high-top sneakers, and a custom denim jacket that read “WILSON” on the back.

The “How We Roll” artists shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, “3+1.”

Russell marked the moment of the triumphant game and the arrival of his daughter on Twitter/X. “2 wins in less than 24 hours!” wrote the football star.

Ciara redefines motherhood and maternity fashion.

Ciara first announced her pregnancy in August. She broke the news with a sexy Instagram post showing off her silhouette and a growing baby bump near an indoor pool.

After August, the 38-year-old continued to have fun throughout her pregnancy and shared intimate moments with fans. Ci Ci marked Amora’s upcoming arrival with a fly fashion week-style photo shoot that we still can’t stop thinking about.

Rocking 15 designer looks, Ciara proved that she will forever be fashion, mommy, and model goals all in one. In November, Ciara told Vogue, “This is a celebration of such a special time. These are photos that I’ll have forever.”

Baby Amora was clearly showered with love even before she got here. We can’t wait to see more pictures of Ciara and Russell’s beautiful baby girl and family. Congratulations to both!

RELATED

Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess was originally published on hellobeautiful.com