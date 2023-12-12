Gift Guide: Gifts For Him

BAE, dad, cousin, or bro, shopping for the men in your life may seem intimidating but it doesn’t have to be. The holidays are the perfect time to show your appreciation through thoughtful gifts he will use all year round. Whether he’s into tech or the guy who has everything, we’ve compiled gifts for men they’ll all love.
From an innovative weight set to a table top firepit, there’s a gift for every type of guy on your list.
DMoose
90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set- $549
For The Fitness Enthusiast
Not all weights are created equal. DMoose’s 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set is what gym buffs like to call, good weight. With an innovative 2 in 1 design, this dumbbell turns into a barbell weight that goes from 4 pounds to 90 pounds real quick. With a non-slip grip handle, the sleek black and red equipment is perfect for the fitness enthusiast who wants to tone up at home but has limited space and great style.
90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set
$549
Starter
Giants NYC Lights Starter Jacket – $MP
For The Sports Lover
Giants great Carl Banks did his big one with his limited edition release of the “NYC Lights” Starter Legacy Game Collection that features: a classic t-shirt, hoodie, and the iconic satin jacket. This satin jacket has history! Originally worn by Bill Belichick, in red, when the Giants won Superbowl XXV, has been reimagined in Black.
NYC Lights Starter Jacket
$MP
Hennessy
Lunar New Year 2024 Bottle
For The Connoisseur
The spirit connoisseur in your life will appreciate this standout bottle on his bar display. Hennessy’s new Lunar New Year 2024 collection by artist Yang Yongliang welcomes 2024 – the year of the dragon with a bold bottle and equally bold taste. Hennessy XO, packaged in a gold bottle for prosperity, is a superior cognac with a smooth finish. Pre-sale goes live, on Thursday, December 14th.
Hennesey Lunar New Year 2024 Bottle
$249
Nike
Tech Fleece Set – $270
For The Trendsetter
The Nike Tech Suit is a staple in a man’s closet. This trendy fleece hoodie and jogger pant features signature bold black trimming around the zippers, and standout triangle stitching. The joggers feature a deep zip pocket with an interior pocket to securely store your phone and other valuables. With 12 color variations, you can’t go wrong with choosing one of the swaggy all-weather sets.
Tech Fleece Set
$270
YSL
Y
For The Guy Who Likes To Smell Good
Perfume/cologne is the perfect Christmas gift for multiple reasons. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and a way to tap into luxury without breaking the bank. YSL’s Y is a clean, light, and seductive fragrance that leaves a hypnotizing trail.
YSL Y
$123
UGG x TELFAR
Underwear – $27
For The Metrosexual
Stylish, trendy, and comfortable, these UGG x TELFAR underwear speaks volumes about this guy’s lifestyle. With super soft fabric and a branded jacquard elastic waistband, this unisex underwear will work for Bae (or you). The underwear features a UGG x TELFAR logo on the leg and comes in variable sizes from XS-2XL.
UGG x TELFAR Underwear
$27
Beis
Dopp Kit – $48
For The Jetsetter
Every guy should have a travel bag and this black Beis Dopp Kit brings the style. Practical and spill-proof, this unisex bag will keep his belongings in place in his luggage or carry-on. It cleverly doubles as a loop to hang from towel hooks so you can keep all your lotions and potions from falling off that tiny hotel vanity situation.
Beis Dopp Kit
$48
Twelve South
Airfly Pro – $54.99
Two headphones, one jack. The AirFly Pro is like an aux cord for the sky. It connects wireless headphones to any wired headphone jack, making it perfect for joint listening, sharing playlists, and airplanes! This gadget is one you didn’t know he needed but will earn him cool points on his next flight.
Airfly Pro- $54.99
$54.99
JLab
Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds – $29.99
For The Music Lover
Wireless headphones, but make it stylish. Match your music and melanin with these JLAB Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds. These fancy buds boast 32+ hours Bluetooth® 5.1 playtime with 8+ hours in each earbud for a budget-friendly price.
Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds
$29.99
Levaly
Tabletop Fire Pit – $44.99
For The Guy Who Has Everything
Shopping for the guy who has everything means you have to think outside the box. This indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pit not only looks cool, it comes in handy for fun activities like roasting marshmallows or keeping your hands warm.
Tabletop Fire Pit – $44.99
$44.99
Scotch porter
Beard Collection– $72.99
For The Guy With A Beard
Black-owned brand Scotch Porter specializes in products that nourish your beard so it can flourish. Their Beard Collection features four essential grooming products with ingredients like biotin liposomes, Burdock root and white willow bark to keep his facial hair moisturized and thick. And it smells good!
Beard Collection – $72.99
$72.99
Gift Guide: Gifts For Him was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
