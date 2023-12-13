CeCe Winans’ “The Goodness Tour” Is Coming To City Near You In 2024

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy-award gospel sensation CeCe Winans, will be coming to a city near you once again in 2024.

After the success of her “Believe for It Tour” this year, the legend has decided to take her ministry back on the road.

“Over the last year, my team and I have been thanking God for the blessings and opportunities that we’ve been given. As we toured and listened to stories of healing and restoration, we started to think about what’s next? What more is there to say? During “The Goodness Tour,” we’ll get to share new songs and worship where we don’t just believe for great things, but we acknowledge His goodness, while having no ability to perceive how much more God has in store for us. We are praying with expectation of what is coming, and we hope you’ll join us,” Winans said in a statement.

“The Goodness” Tour will launch in late February in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Pre-sales for The Goodness Tour tickets will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00am/CT and General Public sales begin on Friday, December 15th at 10:00 am/CT.

For more information and tour details click here. Below are the dates:

THE GOODNESS TOUR DATES:

– 2/28 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

– 2/29 – Mobile, AL – Cottage Hill Baptist Church

– 3/1 – New Orleans, LA – Franklin Avenue Baptist Church

– 3/6 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theater

– 3/7 – Greensboro, NC – Mt. Zion Church

– 3/8 – Hixson, TN (Chattanooga) – Abba’s House

– 3/13 – Greenville, SC – Redemption Church East

– 3/14 – Richmond, VA – Liberation Church

– 3/20 – Liberty Township, OH (Cincinnati) – Princeton Pike Church of God

– 3/21 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater

– 3/22 – Chicago, IL – House of Hope

– 4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

– 4/18 – Visalia, CA – Visalia First Assembly of God

– 4/19 – San Jose, CA – Redemption Church West

– 4/24 – Carrolton, TX (Dallas) – Bent Tree Bible Fellowship

– 4/25 – Austin, TX – Austin Ridge Bible Bee Cave

– 4/26 – Houston, TX – Fallbrook Church

– 5/2 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

– 5/3 – Brandon, FL (Tampa) – Bell Shoals Church

