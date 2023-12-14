Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has been suspended from play “indefinitely,” the NBA announced Wednesday.
Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president in charge of basketball operations, said in a statement, “This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,”
The move comes a day after Green struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face in the third quarter of the game.
The NBA said Green’s suspension is effective immediately and that he will have to meet “certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”
Recent unsportsmanlike play from Draymond:
Green is fresh off a five-game suspension which he served last month for putting Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert into a headlock during a scuffle in November.
In April, Green was thrown out of a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings after he appeared to stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.
Another notable ejection:
In 2016, Green had to pay a $25,000 fine after he kicked Oklahoma City center Steven Adams in the groin during a game.
Draymond Green Has Been Suspended From Play Indefinitely was originally published on hot1009.com
