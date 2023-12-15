Savannah James Hits The Fashion Jackpot In A Standout Set From Aknvas 

Savannah James hit the ‘fashion jackpot’ this week while attending the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening on December 13. Her outfit for the occasion was unforgettable, presenting a classic style, sophistication, and elegance that only Savannah can pull off effortlessly.
Celebrity stylist Icon Tips crafted Savannah‘s look for the star-studded event. The ensemble combined flawless style with bold elements anchored in a two-piece black, sheer, and sequin set from Aknvas. A Loewe bag and Gianvito Rossi heels topped off the look.
Savannah’s hairstylist, Ricky Wing, and makeup artist, Meghan Yarde, carried the glitz and glamour of her ‘fit into key beauty elements. We love it when an entire lewk comes together!
MUST READ: Savannah James Gives Us Glam In Dolce & Gabbana
Meghan described Savannah’s makeup on Instagram, writing, “I was inspired to use various golden hues and high shine for the eye makeup and skin based on the colors and textures of her pantsuit.” Savannah’s makeup included smoky eyes with rose gold bronze shadow and gold highlight. Her lipstick color of choice was a nude brown.
Savannah’s hair was giving inches and all the drama! Hitting the 37-year-old at the hips, her hair was sleek and parted to the side in a stunning platinum blonde hue.
Icon Tips shared a reel of Savannah and the standout look. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how the nucleus of the James Clan and mother of three ate up the girlies this Vegas night. “That’s Mrs. James again slaying???? She is on the tiptoe murking the daily fits,” said one commenter. “She don’t have to do nothing to do alot..it’s always giving classy & sexy,” wrote another.
Savannah was among many celebrities caught walking the “bleau carpet” at the new casino’s celebratory soiree. Other A-listers spotted include Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Tyga, and Justin Timberlake who performed that night. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a swanky new 67-story luxury resort and casino on the Strip.
Savannah James Hits The Fashion Jackpot In A Standout Set From Aknvas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
