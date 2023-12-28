MLK Day 2024: The King Center Reveals Detailed Schedule Of Events For Upcoming Holiday

Set to take place between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15, the commemorative celebration will kick off with a press conference and a book signing and will also include an intensive Nonviolence365 training, an immersive program that teaches “individuals and organizations how to drive transformational outcomes and reshape culture through the power of nonviolence,” according to The King Center website. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the Global and Youth Summit, a Children’s Book Reading and Puppet Show, Community Service Projects, and the Beloved Community Awards.

The events are designed to help community members develop “strategies” that can be used “to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world,” according to a press release.

A complete schedule and celebration details will be released on The King Center website in the coming days.

What is The King Center?

Created in 1968 under the leadership of Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The King Center stands as the official living memorial and nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the teachings, legacy, and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Its core mission revolves around educating the global community about Dr. King’s impactful legacy. By inspiring new generations, The King Center strives to encourage the continuation of Dr. King’s unfinished work and his unwavering commitment to social justice and equality.

“My father shared in his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize Lecture, titled “The Quest for Peace and Justice,” ‘Therefore, I venture to suggest to all of you and all who hear and may eventually read these words that the philosophy and strategy of nonviolence become immediately a subject for study and serious experimentation in every field of human conflict, by no means excluding the relations between nations,’” Dr. Bernice King shared in a statement.

“He spoke these words 59 years ago, and as we witness and mourn not only the militarism devastating people in several regions of our world but also the persistence of bigotry, anti-Black racism, antisemitism, hate, apathy, poverty, and even the inhumane use of technology, my father’s words remain critical and relevant today.”

Dr. Bernice King added, “Shifting the global culture requires the commitment of individuals and leaders across every community and field of human endeavor to become students and practitioners of Kingian Nonviolence. I invite everyone to join us in choosing nonviolence, making the necessary shifts, and being inspired and equipped to do both during The King Center’s 2024 King Holiday Observance.”

