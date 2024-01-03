Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

All eyes are set toward the weekend as the Greater Baltimore region may be in for some winter weather.

According to local meteorologists, a significant storm system is approaching the area bringing rain and snow.

At this time, forecasts show that it will move into the area Saturday afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning. Additionally, it appears that the most likely area for significant snowfall accumulations will be along and northwest of I-95 with even better chances the farther north and west.

As for the Baltimore region, the potential snow totals will drop off significantly. The Eastern Shore may see some snow at the start of the system Saturday afternoon but it will quickly change over to rain and stay that way for the duration of the storm.

It is still way too early for specific impacts but parts of the area could see over an inch of rain and areas north and west of Baltimore could see up to 10″ of snow with I-95 serving as the dividing line.

The storm is still developing, and any shift in the storm track will change the outcome in a major way so stay with us for updates.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Could The Baltimore Area See The First Signifcant Snow Of The Season This Weekend? appeared first on 92 Q.

Could The Baltimore Area See The First Signifcant Snow Of The Season This Weekend? was originally published on 92q.com