Iowa School Shooting Leaves Sixth Grader Dead and Five Others Injured: Suspected Shared TikTok Photo Prior to Incident

On the first day back to school after the winter break, a 17-year-old unleashed a shooting spree at a small-town Iowa high school, resulting in the tragic death of a sixth-grader and injuries to five others. The incident unfolded at Perry Middle School, connected to the high school, where students sought refuge in offices, classrooms, and fled in panic.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt revealed that the assailant, identified as Perry High School student Dylan Butler, was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun during the attack. Authorities are yet to disclose a potential motive for the attack. Among the injured are four students and a school administrator from Perry, with one in critical condition and four others in stable condition after receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Before the shooting unfolded, Butler posted a photo on TikTok from inside the school’s bathroom with the caption “now we wait,” accompanied by the song “Stray Bullet” by the German band KMFDM. Additionally, investigators discovered other photos posted by Butler featuring firearms. Emergency services transported three gunshot victims to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, while additional patients were taken to another hospital in Des Moines.

Perry, a town of approximately 8,000 residents, is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. Known for its large pork-processing plant, the community is characterized by low-slung, single-story homes amid trees stripped of their winter foliage. Perry High School and Perry Middle School, connected to each other, sit on the eastern edge of the town.

