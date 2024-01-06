Congratulations! Halle Bailey Is A Boy Mom

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey had a baby! Within the past hour, we’ve all become aunties and uncles, and we can’t stop smiling!

After months of speculation, bump-watching, and rumors spreading like fire, the Little Mermaid star confirmed the birth of her first baby with rapper DDG. She calls him her “Halo.”

Halle Bailey is a new mommy!

“The world is desperate to know you,” Halle captioned her January 6 Instagram post. The new mother shares an adorable first photo of her son alongside the announcement.

The single image features her manicured fingers holding her son’s tiny hand with what appears to be DDG’s hand as well. The newborn is wearing a white, blue, and gold printed garment with a gold chain bracelet that reads, “HALO.”

Uploaded an hour ago, Halle’s in-feed post has received more than 1 million likes. Halle writes, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.. welcome to the world, my halo the world is desperate to know you .”

The younger Bailey sister’s comment section is overflowing with well wishes, congratulations, and cheers for the new bundle of joy.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry, celebrated the birth of his son with a new song, “Freestyle.” He speaks on the strength of Halle and his new role as a father. DDG says, “Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don’t want for nothing. He crying, his momma coming. She is stronger than Wonder Woman.”

The world finally gets a glimpse of Halle’s new baby

As previously reported, Halle’s pregnancy rumors started in September 2023. Since then, fans watched Chloe Bailey’s sister like a hawk, whether the performer was on vacation, on a red carpet, or just posting pictures on Instagram.

Though the couple never officially responded to rumors, they did drop coy messages on social media. At one point, it seemed Halle responded with an Instagram caption, “minding my business…wbu?” DDG frequently seemed to respond to social chatter with tweets, Snapchat videos, and status updates.

With Halle’s new post, public speculation can be put to rest. And more importantly, the congratulations, love, and attention for their adorable baby boy, Halo, can take over.

Congratulations, Halle and DDG, on your new bundle of joy!

RELATED

Congratulations! Halle Bailey Is A Boy Mom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com