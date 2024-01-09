Netflix’s New Documentary ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’ Will Make Its World Premiere At Sundance

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s upcoming documentary The Greatest Night In Pop will make its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival this month. The legendary night brought together the biggest names in music to support African famine relief. Watch the trailer and learn more about this inspiring documentary inside.

One of the most historic night’s in music history took place on January 25, 1985. Dozens of the biggest names in music convened at a Los Angeles studio, checking their egos at the door to record a song that would benefit African famine relief. The song “We Are the World” would go on to alter global pop cultury history forever.

The Greatest Night in Pop chronicles the massive undertaking to assemble the world’s most impressive supergroup in a world before cell phones and email. That group of artists — led by the song’s co-writers and two of the most significant musicians of the 20th century — Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie — came from different worlds but united to record “We Are the World.” Featuring never-before-seen footage, the film details the early planning stages, including the writing sessions with Richie and Jackson, and goes inside the famed Henson Studios where “We Are the World” was recorded. Many of the artists who were there that legendary evening — Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Smokey Robinson, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick, and Huey Lewis — reminisce alongside musicians, engineers, and production crew about one of the most storied nights in music history. The Greatest Night in Pop was directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by Julia Nottingham, the team behind the acclaimed Bruce Lee documentary (Be Water).

In the trailer, Lionel recalls being at the house with Michael, writing the song. He said that the late pop star sat and hummed take after take. Harry Belafonte was the sole reason this entire record came together to make history, enlisting 46 pop artists to create the powerful song.

The Greatest Night in Pop is directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie, Bruce Eskowitz, Larry Klein, Harriet Sternberg, George Hencken. The 96-minute documentary is executive produced by Angus Wall, Amit Dey, Becky Read.

The film will make its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. It will make its global release on Netflix Jan. 29.

Watch the official trailer below:

