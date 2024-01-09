Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors

All hail the queen! Get ready for a Family Affair at the 6th annual Urban One Honors because we’re set to give the Queen of Hip Hop Soul some Real Love!

The legendary Mary J. Blige, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress, will be recognized as this year’s Entertainment Icon Honoree.

Mary is one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era and has cemented herself as a global superstar.

Her resume includes eight multi-platinum albums, 9 Grammys (32 nominations), an Emmy award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, among many other accolades.

Mary introduced us to a gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul, and honest, frank lyrics on her 1992 debut album “What’s the 411?”, which went multi-platinum.

Since then, our Entertainment Icon Honoree consistently topped the charts, broke records in the music industry and helped redefine R&B.

Her talent and magic are also felt through her big screen roles in films and television programs such as “Mudbound”, “The Umbrella Academy”, “Respect”, “Power Book II: Ghost” and more.

Mary’s addition to the lineup of previously announced honorees Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Chlöe (Generation Next), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend) and Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), only solidifies the event’s purpose of showcasing the Best in Black.

Michelle Rice, president of TV One and CLEO TV says Mary fully personifies the ”Best in Black” theme of this year’s Urban One Honors.

“Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations,” she added.

The 6th annual Urban One Honors will be the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence. It’s the show just for US!

Join us for this star-studded event. You don’t want to miss this. Mark your calendars for the 6th annual Urban One Honors premiering Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors was originally published on tvone.tv