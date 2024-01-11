Sabrina Elba Serves Face And Body In A Sequin Magda Butrym Gown

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba, the wife of British actor Idris Elba, dressed to impress for a private screening of The Color Purple on Jan. 10.

The Goodwill ambassador and model stormed the Warner House in London on Wednesday night in a beautiful sequin Magda Butrym gown. The form-fitting ensemble, which was adorned with two roses, hugged Elba in all the right places as she posed for the paparazzi.

Elba, 35, paired the classy Magda Butrym look with black heels, light foundation, and a white pedicure. The Canadian bombshell completed her outfit with plum lipstick and a short pixie cut that featured a swooped bang.

At one point, the entrepreneur and muse stopped to take a picture with actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who also attended The Color Purple event dressed to the nines in a Huishan Zhang piece.

Elba’s fashion game has been on point lately.

In December, the Somali beauty took to Instagram in a stunning Harris Reed gown. The elegant number cinched at the model’s waist and chiseled physique. This time, Elba opted for a different hairstyle, rocking long black extensions with the red carpet worthy ensemble.

In September, the star beamed in a white Givenchy dress adorned with a wide black sash. She paired the classy look with black gloves, a shiny statement necklace, and white pearl earrings. Elba wore the gown at an event for Mothers2Mothers, an organization that strives to deliver integrated primary health care services to women, children, adolescents, and families across Africa.

Looking good, Sabrina!

The fashionista has been happily married to Idris Elba since April 2019. According to Parade, the couple first crossed paths in Canada in 2017, during the filming of The Mountain Between Us, and have been a couple ever since. Elba proposed on stage during a London screening of his film Cardi on Feb 10, 2018. The couple tied the knot a year later.

Must be nice being the wife of the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Sabrina Elba Serves Face And Body In A Sequin Magda Butrym Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com