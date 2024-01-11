Kandi Burruss Introduces Her Latest Alter Ego ‘Plastique’ And A New Bop Titled ‘Pop Off’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is back with another spoof, and this one has a new alter ego and spicy bop to go with it.

Plastique has entered the building, and she has a lot of personality. RHOA star Kandi dropped the alter ego on her Instagram along with her latest song, “Pop Of,” and it is entertaining, to say the least. Plastique is equipped with a blue bust-down wig, ginormous breasts, oversized red lips, plump cheeks, and a nose septum.

In the video, Kandi transforms into Plastique, and then the camera to a studio scene where the alter ego is jamming and rapping her song. “My nails pop off, if something pop off. My heels pop off, if something pop off,” are the catchy lyrics that Plastique is spitting.

Kandi’s followers are here for the song and Plastique. They inundated her comment section with laughing emojis and compliments on the music. “Kandi, you are EVERYTHANGGGGG….. your creative energy is unmatched…UNMATCHED!!! LMAOOOO,” commented one follower. At the same time, another gave the song high praises. “Sidebar::: this song and her as a rapper is better than half these new artists out getting praise ,” wrote another follower.

Kandi Burruss Is A Spoof Gangster

Kandi is known for her hilarious spoofs. Her creativity and marketing skills are unmatched, whether she is just having fun, taking a subliminal dig at someone, or introducing a new product. Last year, she turned the “beef” she and fellow co-star Sheree Whitfield had into a funny yet lucrative opportunity. In that particular spoof, she shaded Whitfield while introducing her athleisure wear.

Plastique, the alter ego, is Kandi’s first spoof of the year, but hopefully not her last. We love this hilarious content and can’t wait to see more. And on the low, we are kind of digging “Pop Off.” Ayyyyeeeee!

