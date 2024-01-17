Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Katt Williams shook up the entire interview space via an explosive chat with Shannon Sharpe that people are still discussing some two weeks later. Among those to respond to the comedian’s claims was Ludacris with a clever freestyle, but Katt Williams fired back with one of his own and shared the track with Suge Knight.

Knight, as most know, is currently incarcerated but launched a podcast with the Source founder Dave Mays, Collect Calls with Suge Knight and the series is now several episodes deep. The concept is rather simple, with a computer-generated version of Knight, Mays and their guests giving visual weight to the show.

Katt Williams is still very much a topic of discussion after his all-out barrage on the Club Shay Shay podcast where comedians such as Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer and more caught strays.

What caught the attention of Ludacris was Williams saying that the popular rapper and actor joined the so-called Illuminati and has a carbon copy wife of other celebrities in the elite cabal. Luda’s jab was considered solid, if light, by most standards and it didn’t seem like he took things too seriously.

Enter Williams, who previewed a diss track going directly at Ludacris. While it’s clear in the clip that he’s not a professional rapper, it was a game effort. Williams told Knight that he would soon refine the track and put it out to the world.

Check out Katt Williams firing shots at Ludacris on Collect Calls with Suge Knight below. Hop to the 20:00-minute mark to hear the track in question.

—

Photo: Getty

Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight was originally published on hiphopwired.com