Elton John achieved EGOT status with his most recent Emmy award win on Monday (Jan. 15) night. The beloved singer and pianist is officially amongst the small percentage of entertainers to receive such an accomplishment. Read more about Elton’s major milestone inside.

John won an Emmy for Best Variety Special (live) for “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+. He shared that he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of EGOT winners who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” John said in a statement to AP after winning his Emmy.

John has five Grammys and more recently for “Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida” in 2001. The star also has Oscars for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman. The living legend also received a Tony for his original score on Aida.

Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, and he holds the record for biggest-selling physical single of all time thanks to the 33 million copies sold for “Candle in the Wind” in 1997.

He has become the 19th person to reach EGOT status after Viola Davis, who achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Others performers who have EGOTs include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend.

John’s Emmy winning special was in fierce competition, beating the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show starring Rihanna, as well as ABC’s Oscars telecast, CBS’s Tonys telecast and Netflix’s Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives,” John shared. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I am incredibly grateful.”

Congrats to the newest EGOT recipient, Elton John!

Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Recent Emmy Win was originally published on globalgrind.com